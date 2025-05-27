Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.53%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

