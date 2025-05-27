Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 6,726 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott General Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $265,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at $770,453.25. This represents a 25.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,455.16. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

