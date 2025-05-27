Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 60,900 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,452.97. The trade was a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

