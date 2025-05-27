Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hayward worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.