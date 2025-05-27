Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.66 Million Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DNOW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

