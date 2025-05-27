Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Biohaven worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Biohaven by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.