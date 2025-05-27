Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 62,700 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Chimera Investment worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 514,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

