Tidal Investments LLC Sells 982 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

