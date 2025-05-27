The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.
TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Shares of TKR opened at $68.48 on Friday. Timken has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
