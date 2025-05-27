The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $30.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

KHC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

