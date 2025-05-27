Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $22.00. Team shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 8,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Team by 11,511.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

