Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.49 and traded as high as $54.44. Strattec Security shares last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 74,754 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strattec Security news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,794.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

