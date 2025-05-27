Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,373,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 133,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 275,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.