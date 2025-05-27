State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 984.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

