State of Wyoming Has $143,000 Holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 216.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 919,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSGE stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

