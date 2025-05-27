Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 2.7%

TEX stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

