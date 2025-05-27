Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $145.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.23.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.80 and a beta of 1.70. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

