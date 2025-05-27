Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 2,757,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 907,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Safety Shot Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative net margin of 3,696.97% and a negative return on equity of 606.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safety Shot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Shot by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Shot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safety Shot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Safety Shot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.