Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 2,757,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 907,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Safety Shot Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative net margin of 3,696.97% and a negative return on equity of 606.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.
