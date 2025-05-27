Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.18. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

