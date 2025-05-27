Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.51 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

