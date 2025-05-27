Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $174,372,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 629,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,623,000 after buying an additional 237,547 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 236,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

FTAI opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.69 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

