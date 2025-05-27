Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP):

5/16/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1.00 to $0.46. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

