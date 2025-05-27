Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP):
- 5/16/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1.00 to $0.46. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/6/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2025 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.