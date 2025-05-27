Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.82. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 9,695 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

