Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $268,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.8%

DXC Technology stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

