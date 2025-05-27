Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Griffon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

View Our Latest Report on GFF

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.