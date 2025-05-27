PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1,796.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PVH Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PVH opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

