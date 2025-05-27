PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $134.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.69.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 929.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 72,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

