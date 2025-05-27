ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

