ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

