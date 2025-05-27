ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

