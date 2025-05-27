ProShare Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.