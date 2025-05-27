ProShare Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IES

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.