ProShare Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adeia by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Adeia by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Adeia by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.57. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

