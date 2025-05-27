ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,116 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,616,000 after buying an additional 6,057,477 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $15,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after acquiring an additional 563,812 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,849.36. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

