ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in O-I Glass by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

