Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.50% of Paramount Group worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Paramount Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

PGRE stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

