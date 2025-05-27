Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $39.83. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 13,426 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $199.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064,777 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 263,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

