Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $16,713,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innodata

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.