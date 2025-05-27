Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $18.00. 355,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,396,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nukkleus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Nukkleus Stock Down 10.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nukkleus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nukkleus stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.22% of Nukkleus at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

