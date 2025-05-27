NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 2,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

NeueHealth Trading Down 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.71. NeueHealth had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NeueHealth

In other NeueHealth news, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330.08. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $191,685.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,255.64. This represents a 12.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,762 shares of company stock worth $471,711. Insiders own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeueHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.