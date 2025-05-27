NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 2,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.53.
NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.71. NeueHealth had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEUE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
