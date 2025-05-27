MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 782 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in St. Joe by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in St. Joe by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 52,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.