Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $46.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

