Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $109.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.19.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.