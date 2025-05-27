Man Group plc Acquires New Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.76. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

