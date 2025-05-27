LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of LGI Homes worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

