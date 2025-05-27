LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LC stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,553.30. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

