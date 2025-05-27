Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $180.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.69.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.97. Leidos has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

