KKM Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KKM Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

