ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

