HC Wainwright Comments on Replimune Group Q3 Earnings

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

REPL opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,872.26. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,633 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 931,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

